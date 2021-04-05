Download: Rone “Faro” (Malibu) Tender, affecting ambient.

Late last month, Infiné Music released Rone‘s latest LP, Rone & Friends.

According to the label, the album was born out of the pandemic, when, due to canceled tours, the desire to connect resulted in a collaborative LP that “traces the fine line between pop and forward-thinking, avant-garde electronics.”

While much of Rone’s back-catalog is instrumental, Rone & Friends places the voice and lyrics front and center, pulling from a wealth of talented artists such as Georgia, Caspar Clausen of Efterklang, Melissa Laveaux, and Jehnny Beth to provide unique vocal work for Rone’s spacial electronics.

In support of the album, Infiné has offered up a cut from the LP, “Faro,” as today’s XLR8R download, available to XLR8R+ subscribers below. The track, which was inspired by Rone’s soundtrack work “Vers Marseille,” is a collaboration with mysterious French artist Malibu. Across the track, and also her work more generally, Malibu utilizes the voice as an ethereal layer, twisting it into cloud-like atmospheres that float wistfully by over the three-minute run time.

Rone & Friends LP is out now and can be picked up over at the Infiné Bandcamp page.

