Download: Samuel Rohrer “Ctenophora” Smokey jazz electronics.

Samuel Rohrer has a new album out.

The LP, titled Hungry Ghosts, was released late last month on Rohrer’s own Arjunamusic Records, following on from a string of solo and collaborative releases he has dropped on the label over the last decade. On Hungry Ghosts, Rohrer delivers a sonically rich collection of textured electronic jazz cuts, with his renowned percussion as the album’s backbone, which was recorded live with no overdubs. It ebbs and flows with an immaculate pace, drawing the listener in with subtle, evolving grooves and hazy atmospheres.

In support of the LP, Rohrer has offered up album track “Ctenophora” as an XLR8R download, available to XLR8R subscribers below. Sitting in the first half of the album, it’s smoke-filled dreamscape of a track with undeniable allure.

Hungry Ghosts is out now and can be picked up digitally and on vinyl at the Arjunamusic Bandcamp.

