Download: The People In Fog “No Boundaries”

The People In Fog "No Boundaries" Low-slung jazzy grooves.

Tokyo artist Yoshifumi Sodeyama (a.k.a. DJ Sodeyama) will return as The People In Fog for an LP on Sound Of Vast in June.

The 11-track album, titled 1977, is Sodeyama’s second LP under The People In Fog, following 2013’s A Ray Of Light, released on Moph Record. Sodeyama named the LP after the year Chicago’s influential Warehouse was born and looks to the city’s history of house music for its inspiration, flirting with low-slung broken-beat, ethereal deep house, acid workouts, and more driven percussive styles.

In support of the album, Sodeyama has offered up LP cut “No Boundaries” as an XLR8R download, available to XLR8R+ subscribers below. At just over four minutes in length and with a swinging rhythm as its backdrop, “No Boundaries” is the LP’s most laidback affair, unfolding with jazzy licks and trippy, serene synth fills.

Tracklisting:

South Jefferson Holy Spirit No Boundaries Less Is More Come To Me feat. Monkey Timers Mr. Dub Wayback Down The Drain feat. Sunga New Period feat. Hiroyuki Kato Platz feat. YOSA (Digital Only) Burnt feat. S.O.N (Digital Only)

You can preorder the album via Sound Of Vast’s Bandcamp page, where you can also hear “Mr. Dub,” with “No Boundaries available below.

