Download: Troy Kurtz “Acid for Horses”

Troy Kurtz will drop his latest EP, Floating In Yellow, in December.

The four-track EP will be the fourth release on Kurtz’ label Pulp Trax, following on from two solo efforts and a collaborative EP with Lubelski. The EP was recorded during “many sleepless nights raging with lust and desire while trying not to suffocate in the thick tropical air” of Miami, Kurtz explains.

Recorded mostly with a Roland TR-8 and Korg Minilogue, the EP’s tracks focus on groove, delivering a set of cuts that run the gamut from smooth deep-house to raw acidic stompers. It’s the first EP he has sung on since his Kurtz & Bomber, released on John Digweed’s Bedrock imprint in 2012.

In support of the EP, Kurtz has offered up “Acid for Horses” as a free download for XLR8R subscribers. With a solid groove as its backbone, the track builds tension with a deep and searing acid bassline that rises and develops across the track’s five-and-a-half-minute run time—one for the deep dancefloor moments.

Kurtz will be donating all the Bandcamp profits to the Hurricane Ian victims in Florida.

You can pre-order the EP here, with “Acid for Horses” available as a download below.

XLR8R Subscribers can download "Acid For Horses" below.