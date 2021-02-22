Download: Troy Kurtz “Tangolunda”
Sun-drenched Los Angeles breaks.
Troy Kurtz, a producer based in Los Angeles, has a new single on the way this week via his newly launched Pulp Trax imprint.
The single, titled “Tangolunda,” is the first taste of a forthcoming EP on Pulp Trax, due later this year. Kurtz inaugurated the label back in December with his debut solo EP, Happy Hour In Purgatory, a three-track affair that laid out the label’s mission statement via a set of broken beats, woozy disco, and stoned beats.
Taking inspiration from a recent surf trip to an Indian village in Mexico, “Tangolunda” continues where Happy Hour In Purgatory left off, delivering a four-and-a-half-minute trip through sun-drenched breaks, off-kilter samples, and shimmering sound design.
In support of the EP, Kurtz has offered up “Tangolunda” as an XLR8R download, available to XLR8R+ subscribers below. You can also purchase the single via the Pulp Trax Bandcamp page.
