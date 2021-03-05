Download: Tzusan “02.04.1912 Belfast Harbour” Intoxicating Scottish rap.

Last month, Scottish rapper Tzusan released Fizzy Milk, a new LP on SKOOP Records.

The album, which is made up of seven tracks and drops as a limited-edition cassette with a short book containing lyrics, artwork, and photography, tells the story of a twisted, industrialized Scottland via robust lyricism and inventive, hard-hitting production. Written, produced, and recorded entirely by Tzusan in “the deepest depths of a baltic Scottish winter plagued by pandemics and insomnia,” Fizzy Milk is a mostly bleak collection of modern gothic rap that is both invigorating and intoxicating.

In support of the LP, Tzusan has offered up the album’s second cut, “02.04.1912 Belfast Harbour,” as an XLR8R download, available to XLR8R+ subscribers below. With a moody and affecting piano line at its core, the track is, arguably, the album highlight, on which Tzusan delivers stoned rap lines with effortless flow.

Fizzy Milk can be purchased via Bandcamp here.

