JP Sunshine & Guim “Minor Steps” Euphoric, feel-good house.

JP Sunshine, from Barcelona, Spain, has shared “I Want To Stay” via Steel City Dance Discs, and today we’re offering full XLR8R+ members a new cut, “Minor Steps” with Guim. The track is taken from Mainline’s 1001 Receptes Pel Club compilation. As with “I Want To Stay,” “Minor Steps” is a euphoric slice of feel-good house, destined to brighten up your day. Let the sunshine soothe your soul. Steel City is a label based in Newcastle, Australia.

<a href="https://mainlineplanet.bandcamp.com/album/1001-receptes-pel-club">1001 Receptes Pel Club by JP Sunshine & Guim</a>

