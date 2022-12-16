Download: Lord Fascinator “The Search Continues” (Simple Symmetry Remix) Driving rave-infused techno.

Out of Orbit released a new EP from Lord Fascinator today.

The EP, titled Do You Want Gold, features two originals from Lord Fascinator and three remixes, arriving from Simple Symmetry, Warbly Jets, and Out of Orbit label head, Alain de Saracho. Lord Fascinator delivers an energetic set on the originals, from the warped madchester grooves of the title track to the three-part tribal drum workout on the b-side (“The Search Continues”). On the remix front, Warbly Jets turn their hand to the title track, twisting it into an acid roller, while Simple Symmetry and Alain de Saracho provide reworks of “The Search Continues,” with the former offering an Underworld-esque techno stomper and the latter a groove-laced house interpretation.

In support of the EP’s release, the label has offered up a free download of Simple Symmetry’s remix of “The Search Continues,” available to XLR8R subscribers below.

With the EP release, Lord Fascinator has also shared the weird and wonderful music video for the EP’s title track, which you can watch in full via the player below.

Do You Want Gold can be purchased here, or streamed here.

XLR8R Subscribers can download “The Search Continues” (Simple Symmetry Remix) below. If you’re not an XLR8R subscriber, you can read more about it and subscribe here.