Parallel Action “10:10” (Instrumental) Trip-hop breaks and warping bass.

Following on from the release of Parallel Action and Charlie Boy Manson’s twisted hedonistic 10/10 single, released last week, London labels C7NEMA100 and Loose Lips have shared the track’s instrumental, just over four minutes of heavy acidic sonics. It’s exclusively available to full XLR8R+ members via the link below.

The track drops us into a psychedelic arcade, cranking the bass valve up a notch; expect a cocktail of grimy dystopian vibes, trip-hop breaks, and warping bass. You can hear the full track with Charlie Boy Manson’s burning lyricism here.

“10/10” (Instrumental) is from Parallel Action featuring Charlie Boy Manson, a collaborative release from C7NEMA100 and Loose Lips, out early 2021. The record is available to pre-order here.

Parallel Action is a new project from producer and composer Jude Greenaway, better known as Scanone. Taking inspiration from Greenaway’s audio and visual work, this new approach combines downtempo, trip-hop, jazz, and electronica with cinematic atmospheres. At the heart of the project is a desire to collaborate with a range of innovative vocalists, storytellers, and talented musicians, creating a sound that is emotionally engaging and seeping with dark intensity.