Kenneth James Gibson “The Groundskeeper” Layered vocal harmonies from California.

Groundskeeping, the latest LP from Kenneth James Gibson, is incoming on May 6 via a new label, Meadows Heavy Records.

This will be the Los Angeles artist’s third full-length album of ambient works, and the follow-up to his 2018 LP, In The Fields Of Nothing, on Kompakt records. The release came out of “dark times” that started close to two years ago with the enforced lockdown caused by the pandemic. As a response, Gibson secluded himself away in an old cabin in Idyllwild, California, eventually birthing eight original tracks. Each one started with a single sound idea and a title, out of which few a “coherent story,” we’re told, and eventually the album.

In support of the LP, which lands tomorrow, Gibson has offered up the title-track on the B side, “The Groundskeeper” as an XLR8R download, available to XLR8R+ subscribers below. The video from the track is also available to view

Tracklisting:

01. The Grounds

02. Small Triumphs and Deep Disappointments

03. A Snowy Year In The Meadows Heavy

04. In Time You Will

05. The Groundskeeper

06. An Untroubled Moment On Magnus Bridge

07. David’s Pass

08. Pacific Mountain Express

Full XLR8R+ Members can download the track below. If you’re not an XLR8R+ member, you can read more about it and subscribe here.