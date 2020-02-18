Yves Tumor Announces New Album, ‘Heaven to a Tortured Mind’
Yves Tumor has announced his new album, Heaven to a Tortured Mind, out April 3 via Warp.
Heaven to a Tortured Mind follows 2018’s exceptional Safe In The Hands Of Love, and is co-produced by Justin Raisen, who has previously worked with Charli XCX and Sky Ferreira, among others.
Alongside the announcement, Yves Tumor, real name Sean Bowie, has shared a video for opener “Gospel for a New Century,” directed by Isamaya Ffrench.
On the video, Ffrench said: “Nobody has ever inspired or moved me like Yves Tumor. It’s hard to do justice and communicate the devotional feeling of adoration and love I feel for him and what he represents as an artist. In short, he’s the shit and I’m so honoured to have made my directorial debut with him as my muse.”
Ahead of the album’s release, Yves Tumor will tour with his band across North America, beginning in March. You can see full tour dates here.
Tracklisting
01. Gospel for a New Century
02. Medicine Burn
03. Identity Trade
04. Kerosene!
05. Hasdallen Lights
06. Romanticist
07. Dream Palette
08. Super Stars
09. Folie Imposée
10. Strawberry Privilege
11. Asteroid Blues
12. A Greater Love
Heaven to a Tortured Mind LP is out April 3 across all formats, via Warp. Meanwhile, you can stream “Gospel for a New Century” below, and pre-order the album here.