Yves Tumor Announces New Album, ‘Heaven to a Tortured Mind’ 'Heaven to a Tortured Mind' LP is out April 3 via Warp.

Photo |Jordan Hemingway

Yves Tumor has announced his new album, Heaven to a Tortured Mind, out April 3 via Warp.

Heaven to a Tortured Mind follows 2018’s exceptional Safe In The Hands Of Love, and is co-produced by Justin Raisen, who has previously worked with Charli XCX and Sky Ferreira, among others.

Alongside the announcement, Yves Tumor, real name Sean Bowie, has shared a video for opener “Gospel for a New Century,” directed by Isamaya Ffrench.

On the video, Ffrench said: “Nobody has ever inspired or moved me like Yves Tumor. It’s hard to do justice and communicate the devotional feeling of adoration and love I feel for him and what he represents as an artist. In short, he’s the shit and I’m so honoured to have made my directorial debut with him as my muse.”

Ahead of the album’s release, Yves Tumor will tour with his band across North America, beginning in March. You can see full tour dates here.

Tracklisting



01. Gospel for a New Century

02. Medicine Burn

03. Identity Trade

04. Kerosene!

05. Hasdallen Lights

06. Romanticist

07. Dream Palette

08. Super Stars

09. Folie Imposée

10. Strawberry Privilege

11. Asteroid Blues

12. A Greater Love

Heaven to a Tortured Mind LP is out April 3 across all formats, via Warp. Meanwhile, you can stream “Gospel for a New Century” below, and pre-order the album here.