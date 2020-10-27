Actress Celebrates New Album with Short Film Feat. Yves Tumor, Sampha, and More 'Karma & Desire' LP is out now on Ninja Tune.

Actress has shared a new short film, directed by Lee Bootee and featuring Zsela, Yves Tumor, Sampha, and Aura T-09, all key collaborators from his new album. Besides celebrating the release, the film pays homage to Wim Wenders’ 1987 classic “Wings Of Desire,” and it plays over album snippets.

Available now, Karma & Desire is a “romantic tragedy set between the heavens and the underworld.” It covers “the same sort of things that I like to talk about—love, death, technology, the questioning one one’s being,” Actress, real name Darren Cunningham, says.

In 2017, Cunningham released AZD, his sixth record, which he followed with another project called Young Paint. He’d been teasing this latest album for several months. In July, he released his 88 mixtape, a precursor of sorts that accompanied a PDF. outlining Karma & Desire.

Karma & Desire is out now on Ninja Tune, and available to order here.

Tracklisting

01. Fire And Light

02. Angels Pharmacy feat. Zsela

03. Remembrance feat. Zsela

04. Reverend

05. Leaves Against The Sky

06. Save

07. VVY feat. Sampha

08. XRAY

09. Gliding Squares

10. Many Seas, Many Rivers feat. Sampha

11. Loveless feat. Aura T-09

12. Public Life feat. Vanessa Benelli Mosell

13. Fret

14. Loose feat. Christel Well

15. Turin feat. Aura T-09

16. Diamond X

17. Walking Flames feat. Sampha