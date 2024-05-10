A. G. Cook Releases Third Album 'Britpop' LP is available now

A. G. Cook has released his third studio album, Britpop, via New Alias, his new label.

Inspiration for the album came when the London producer enjoyed a solo sojourn in rural Montana during lockdown whilst working on previous albums Apple and 7G, both of which landed in 2020.

A three-part, 24-song odyssey through Cook’s weird, wonderful, and wildly eclectic sonic universe, Britpop explores electronica, Britpop, and futuristic sounds.

It’s divided into three distinct chapters: Past, Present, and Future.

Disc one, Past, consists mainly of Cook’s signature electronic style while disc two, Present, showcases the aspects of Cook’s songwriting instincts that veer to his idea of “Britishness.” Finally, on disc three, Future, Cook jets off into the future—or his own distinctive understanding of what the future of music really means.

The album includes vocals from Charli XCX and contributions from Caroline Polachek, Alaska Reid, Addison Rae, and Oliver Leith.

Tracklisting

Disc 1, Past

01. Silver Thread Golden Needle

02. Britpop

03. You Know Me

04. Prismatic

05. Crescent Sun

06. Heartache

07. Television

08. Luddite Factory Operator

Disc 2, Present

01. Serenade

02. Nice To Meet You

03. The Weave

04. Green Man

05. Crone

06. Greatly

07. Bewitched

08. Without

Disc 3, Future

01. Soulbreaker

02. Lucifer

03. Emerald

04. Butterfly Craft

05. Equine

06. WWW

07. Pink Mask

08. Out of Time

Britpop LP is available now with a full stream below.

<a href="https://agcook.bandcamp.com/album/britpop">Britpop by A. G. Cook</a>

Artwork: Timothy Luke

Photo: Sinna Nasseri