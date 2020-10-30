A.k.Adrix (f.k.a P. Adrix) Next on Príncipe with 11 Tracks of Mutant Batida
'Código de Barras' LP is scheduled for November 13 release.
A.k.Adrix, formerly known as P. Adrix, will release Código de Barras, a new album on Príncipe.
Código de Barras is the second album that A.k.Adrix, a Portuguese artist of Angolan-descent, has released on the Lisbon label, following his commended debut, Album Desconhecido, in 2018.
We’re told that the record sees A.k.Adrix, now based in Manchester, United Kingdom, developing his mutant batida grooves, and that the slick and tone-rich tunes “beg for careful listening.”
“Any way you choose to categorize them, these are rough and ready shakers that dispense any conceptual exercises or excess of narrative,” Príncipe continues, and this is shown in closer “Desenhos Animados,” streaming below.
Artwork comes from Márcio Matos.
The record follows Blacksea Não Maya’s Máquina de Vénus on Príncipe.
Tracklisting
A1. Ambiente Spiritual
A2. Positividades
A3. FL Studio, Obrigado
A4. X50
A5. Ritmo Surfista
A6. Espuma Nocturna
B1. Hotttttttttt
B2. 2 TOKES
B3. Settings
B4. F.i.l.i.p.a.d.o
B5. Desenhos Animados
Código de Barras LP is scheduled for November 13 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Desenhos Animados” in full below.