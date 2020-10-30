A.k.Adrix (f.k.a P. Adrix) Next on Príncipe with 11 Tracks of Mutant Batida 'Código de Barras' LP is scheduled for November 13 release.

A.k.Adrix, formerly known as P. Adrix, will release Código de Barras, a new album on Príncipe.

Código de Barras is the second album that A.k.Adrix, a Portuguese artist of Angolan-descent, has released on the Lisbon label, following his commended debut, Album Desconhecido, in 2018.

We’re told that the record sees A.k.Adrix, now based in Manchester, United Kingdom, developing his mutant batida grooves, and that the slick and tone-rich tunes “beg for careful listening.”

“Any way you choose to categorize them, these are rough and ready shakers that dispense any conceptual exercises or excess of narrative,” Príncipe continues, and this is shown in closer “Desenhos Animados,” streaming below.

Artwork comes from Márcio Matos.

The record follows Blacksea Não Maya’s Máquina de Vénus on Príncipe.

Tracklisting



A1. Ambiente Spiritual

A2. Positividades

A3. FL Studio, Obrigado

A4. X50

A5. Ritmo Surfista

A6. Espuma Nocturna

B1. Hotttttttttt

B2. 2 TOKES

B3. Settings

B4. F.i.l.i.p.a.d.o

B5. Desenhos Animados

Código de Barras LP is scheduled for November 13 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Desenhos Animados” in full below.

<a href="https://principediscos.bandcamp.com/album/c-digo-de-barras">Código de Barras by A.k.Adrix</a>