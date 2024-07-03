A Posthumous SOPHIE Album is Incoming; Hear a Track Now 'SOPHIE' LP will land on September 27.

A posthumous SOPHIE album is on the way.

Self-titled SOPHIE, the album comprises unheard and previously unreleased material and will be released via her labels Transgressive and Future Classic.

It the first posthumous music since the Scottish artist tragically passed away in January 2021.

The album has been produced alongside Benny Long, SOPHIE’s brother and collaborator who has previously stated that there are “literally hundreds of tracks” that had not been heard by the public.

News of the release follows a cryptic tease on the artist’s YouTube channel.

“When we, Sophie’s family, took our first steps towards bringing this project to fruition we contacted the dear friends with whom she envisioned the album. We wrote, ‘We have been finding comfort in the music Sophie left us, it is a gift that we truly cherish as we try to find a way forward, with Sophie forever at the centre of our worlds,” wrote SOPHIE’s family in a statement.

“This album has always told the story of Sophie’s musical journey, a cacophony of skill and creative vision eclipsing time and genre. Her unique sound world moves at an emotional level, encouraging the listener to intuitively embrace the ever-evolving landscape of light and dark, soft and hard, to the end of self-love and joyful self-acceptance.”

Alongside the album, a new track called “Reason Why” has been released, featuring Kim Petras and BC Kingdom.

SOPHIE LP will land on September 27. Pre-order is available here with “Reason Why” streaming in full via the player below.