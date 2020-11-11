Ableton Announces Live 11 The latest version will include five new devices, as well as a new comping tool and advancements in MIDI Polyphonic Expression.

Ableton has announced the upcoming release of Live 11.

Set to arrive almost three years after the release of Live 10, the latest version of Ableton’s flagship software will include five new devices, a new comping tool and workflow, advancements in MIDI Polyphonic Expression, live performance improvements, new sounds, and so much more.

The new devices include Hybrid Reverb, which combines convolution and algorithmic reverbs; Spectral Resonator, a device that breaks down incoming audio to stretch, shift, and blur; Spectral Time, which transforms sound into partials and feeds them into a frequency-based delay; Inspired by Nature, a group of six instruments and effects made in collaboration with Dillon Bastan that use nature and physics as their inspiration; and PitchLoop89, which was created in collaboration with Robert Henke to create jittery glitch effects, delayed digital shimmers, and outlandish vibrato.

Arguably one of the most interesting new features is the new comping tool and workflow, which allows users to organize multiple passes of an audio or MIDI performance into individual takes. The new workflow allows the user to easily select and stitch together the best parts of these takes. There is also a new linked-track editing feature to edit track content simultaneously.

The advancements to MIDI Polyphonic Expression (MPE) will undoubtedly please countless users with MPE-compatible hardware. The MPE support will allow users to record in touch expressions such as bends, slides, and pressure, and edit envelopes for each. Users without the hardware can simply draw in the changes, which will allow for interesting experiments. Wavetable, Sampler, and Arpeggiator will all support MPE

Live 11 will also improve live performance capabilities, including Live Tempo Following, which listens to and adjusts its tempo based on incoming audio in real-time. There are also a wealth of new sounds, made in collaboration with Spitfire Audio.

This is just a small selection of the notable updates. You can head to Ableton for a deep dive into what’s new in Live 11, which is set to drop in early 2021.