Ableton Opens Registration for Loop 2020

Ableton has opened registration for next year’s Loop summit, to be held in Berlin from April 24 to 26, 2020.

Loop 2020 will be centered around Silent Green Kulturquartier and the contemporary art spaces Savvy, Ebensperger Rhomberg, and Luxoom Lab, as well as the nearby Bonello Studios. Next year’s Loop also falls on the same weekend as Superbooth, providing an opportunity to experience two inspiring music events in one visit to Berlin.

In addition to regular Summit Passes, Ableton is offering 80 Subsidized Passes, with registration for those until October 1. Creators interested in attending the event can register for Summit Passes, Student and Youth Passes, as well as Subsidized Passes on the Loop website.

You can find out more here.