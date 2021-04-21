Abracadabra Earth Day Festival Announced With BLOND:ISH, Lexlay, John Acquaviva, and More Streaming live on Twitch from April 22 to 25.

The upcoming four-day festival, Abracadabra will take place online this Thursday using the live streaming site, Twitch. Including over 60 hours of music and featuring a wide range of quality artists such as Blond:ish, Magic Giant, Joeski, Lexlay, Lauren Lane, and many more.

On top of the music, the Abracadabra Earth Day Weekender will feature wellness programming intertwined with environmental discussion panels and engaging workshops focused on restoring, sustaining, and protecting our planet.

Bye Bye Plastic a Foundation dedicated to eliminating single-use plastics from the music industry will once again be curating the Eco-Activism segments of the festival. From daily panels to improv’ take-overs and roundtable discussions, including one with the director of the Seaspiracy documentary, Kip Andersen.

You can donate here and tune in from April 22 here.