Actress’ New Album Features Sampha, Zsela, Aura T-09, and More 'Karma & Desire' LP is scheduled for October 23 release on Ninja Tune.

Actress will release Karma & Desire, a new album on Ninja Tune.

Actress, real name Darren Cunningham, describes the 17-track release as “a romantic tragedy set between the heavens and the underworld.” It covers “the same sort of things that I like to talk about—love, death, technology, the questioning one one’s being,” he continues.

Featuring across the album are Sampha, Zsela, Aura T-09, Vanessa Benelli Mosell, and Christel Well. Kara-Lis Coverdale performs on the lead single, “Walking Flames” featuring Sampha.

In 2017, Cunningham released AZD, his sixth record, which he followed with another project called Young Paint, developed through an AI interface that translated his drawings into musical notation. He’s been teasing this latest album for several months. In July, he released his 88 mixtape, a precursor of sorts that accompanied a PDF. outlining Karma & Desire.

Tracklisting



01. Fire And Light

02. Angels Pharmacy feat. Zsela

03. Remembrance feat. Zsela

04. Reverend

05. Leaves Against The Sky

06. Save

07. VVY feat. Sampha

08. XRAY

09. Gliding Squares

10. Many Seas, Many Rivers feat. Sampha

11. Loveless feat. Aura T-09

12. Public Life feat. Vanessa Benelli Mosell

13. Fret

14. Loose feat. Christel Well

15. Turin feat. Aura T-09

16. Diamond X

17. Walking Flames feat. Sampha

Karma & Desire LP is scheduled for October 23 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Walking Flames” feat. Sampha below.

