Actress’ New Album Features Sampha, Zsela, Aura T-09, and More
Actress will release Karma & Desire, a new album on Ninja Tune.
Actress, real name Darren Cunningham, describes the 17-track release as “a romantic tragedy set between the heavens and the underworld.” It covers “the same sort of things that I like to talk about—love, death, technology, the questioning one one’s being,” he continues.
Featuring across the album are Sampha, Zsela, Aura T-09, Vanessa Benelli Mosell, and Christel Well. Kara-Lis Coverdale performs on the lead single, “Walking Flames” featuring Sampha.
In 2017, Cunningham released AZD, his sixth record, which he followed with another project called Young Paint, developed through an AI interface that translated his drawings into musical notation. He’s been teasing this latest album for several months. In July, he released his 88 mixtape, a precursor of sorts that accompanied a PDF. outlining Karma & Desire.
Tracklisting
01. Fire And Light
02. Angels Pharmacy feat. Zsela
03. Remembrance feat. Zsela
04. Reverend
05. Leaves Against The Sky
06. Save
07. VVY feat. Sampha
08. XRAY
09. Gliding Squares
10. Many Seas, Many Rivers feat. Sampha
11. Loveless feat. Aura T-09
12. Public Life feat. Vanessa Benelli Mosell
13. Fret
14. Loose feat. Christel Well
15. Turin feat. Aura T-09
16. Diamond X
17. Walking Flames feat. Sampha
Karma & Desire LP is scheduled for October 23 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Walking Flames” feat. Sampha below.