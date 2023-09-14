Actress Reveals Ninth Album 'LXXXVIII' LP is scheduled for November 3 release.

Actress album, real name Darren Cunningham, will release his ninth album in November.

LXXXVIII, incoming on Ninja Tune, is partly inspired by game theory, a mathematical framework studying strategic decision-making. This deep strategic thinking, which is more readily associated with economics and chess than artistic practice, affected the British artist’s material interactions in his studio.

The album includes the recent single “Push Power ( a 1 ),” a track which laid the groundwork for the coming album and acts as “the first move in an intricate chess game.” And today Cunningham shares “Game Over ( e 1 ),” which signals the “final, closing move.”

The release follows 2022’s Dummy Corporation. Prior to that, he released Karma & Desire, which saw guest collaborations with Sampha, Zsela and Aura T-09.

Tracklisting



01. Push Power ( a 1 )

02. Hit That Spdiff ( b 8 )

03. Azd Rain ( g 1 )

04. Memory Haze ( c 1 )

05. Game Over ( e 1 )

06. Typewriter World ( c 8 )

07. Its me ( g 8 )

08. Chill ( h 2 )

09. Green Blue Amnesia Magic Haze ( d 7 )

10. Oway ( f 7 )

11. M2 ( f 8 )

12. Azifiziks ( d 8 )

13. Pluto ( a 2 )

LXXXVIII LP is scheduled for November 3 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Push Power ( a 1 )” and “Game Over ( e 1 )” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://actress.bandcamp.com/album/lxxxviii">LXXXVIII by Actress</a>

Photo: Black Country Type