Actress Starts a New Chapter with Ninja Tune EP 'Dummy Corporation' EP is scheduled for November 11 release on Ninja Tune.

Photo: Jaxon Whittington

Darren Cunningham, better known as Actress, will return with a new EP next month.

On Dummy Corporation, we see the British artist enter a new chapter, traversing through digital snapshots of electronica and graffiti in which he explores the processes behind both the music and visual elements.

“The overall idea is for this to be a demonstration of the process and the philosophical action art of creating modern day electronic music,” he comments. “I create these sketches, essentially like the fabrics, and I collage them together; once I see the picture it’s embellished further and the process repeats…”.

It’s a piece of work “shaped by varied fragments of Cunningham’s life,” we’re told, “reflecting growing up in the advent of home-computing, programming, cassette tapes, and floppy discs.”

Dummy Corporation marks the British artist’s first solo music since the release of his 2020 album, Karma & Desire, which saw collaborations with Sampha, Zsela, and Aura T-09. It also comes shortly after the release of single “AZD SURF,” a collaboration with Mount Kimbie’s Kai Campos.

Ahead of the release, Cunningham has shared “Dream,” a dancefloor-ready crawler with a hypnotic synth loop and a commanding vocal sample.

Tracklisting



01. Dummy Corporation

02. Futur Spher Techno Version

03. Fragments of a Butterfly’s Face

04. Dream

Meanwhile, you can stream "Dream" in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://actress.bandcamp.com/album/dummy-corporation">Dummy Corporation by Actress</a>