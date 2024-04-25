Actress to Release 10th Studio Album 'Statik' LP is scheduled for June 7 release.

Actress—the moniker of British electronic producer Darren Cunningham—will release a new album via Smalltown Supersound.

Statik is “imbued with a sense of freedom and stillness,” we’re told, because Cunningham wrote the majority of it in an extensive flow state. It follows last year’s LXXXVIII, released via Ninja Tune, and marks his first full length for Smalltown Supersound.

Once “inside” the Statik experience, listeners may well find themselves “newly calm and meditative.” While it’s unmistakably an Actress albums, it’s also “distinctly aquatic and subtly primordial, and so offers his audience novel elemental atmospheres to flow through,” we’re told.

Alongside the album, the Norwegian label has shared “Static,” a shadowy and buzzy ambient track, and “Dolphin Spray.”

The collaboration between Cunningham and the Smalltown Supersound evolved organically following his remix of a Carmen Villain cut for the 12″ of her Only Love From Now On LP.

Tracklisting

01. Hell

02. Static

03. My Ways

04. Rainlines

05. Ray

06. Six

07. Cafe Del Mars

08. Dolphin Spray

09. System Verse

10. Doves Over Atlantis

11. Mello Checx

Statik LP is scheduled for June 7 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Dolphin Spray” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://actress.bandcamp.com/album/statik">Statik by Actress</a>

Photo: Ola Rindal