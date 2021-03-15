AD 93 to Present James K EP Featuring Yves Tumor '036' EP is scheduled for March 19 release.

AD 93, formerly Whities, will present a new EP from James K featuring Yves Tumor.

036 is the first music James K has released since her debut LP, Pet, in 2016. Equally organic and electronic, her sound is a combination of odd dreams, layered textures, and vocals, both “incomprehensible and appealing,” we’re told. Yves Tumor features on “Open,” the opening track.

James K, a New York native born Jamie Krasner, has established herself within the New York and Berlin scenes of experimental artists, and she’s released her music with labels PAN, Dial, 1080p, and her own label, She Rocks!

Tracklisting



01. Open (feat. Yves Tumor)

02. Ultra Facial!

03. Everyrose

04. Subliminal Burn

05. I Can Not Remember

036 EP is scheduled for March 19 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Ultra Facial!” and “Everyrose” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://jameskmusic.bandcamp.com/album/036">036 by james K</a>