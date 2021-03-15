AD 93 to Present James K EP Featuring Yves Tumor

036 is the first music James K has released since her debut LP, Pet, in 2016. Equally organic and electronic, her sound is a combination of odd dreams, layered textures, and vocals, both “incomprehensible and appealing,” we’re told. Yves Tumor features on “Open,” the opening track.
James K, a New York native born Jamie Krasner, has established herself within the New York and Berlin scenes of experimental artists, and she’s released her music with labels PAN, Dial, 1080p, and her own label, She Rocks!
Tracklisting
01. Open (feat. Yves Tumor) 02. Ultra Facial! 03. Everyrose 04. Subliminal Burn 05. I Can Not Remember
036 EP is scheduled for March 19 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Ultra Facial!” and “Everyrose” in full below and pre-order here.
