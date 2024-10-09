AD 93 to Release a Collection of Sonic Poetry from BZDB

AD 93 will release a new album from Duncan Bellamy and Belinda Zhawi as BZDB.
Jump Ship, Sit Lean, Be Still, Stand Tall is a collection of sonic-poetry that sets Zhawi’s illuminating, elliptical words in dialogue with diffuse, explorative music and sound by Bellamy.
We’re told that it fluctuates between “expansive contemporary classical arrangements and intimate layered vocal experiments.”
Zhawi is a sound artist based in London and Marseille.
Bellamy is an artist based in London working across painting, photography, and sound. He is a founding member of Portico Quartet.
Tracklisting
01. Dancesing
02. Stockwell
03. Jump Ship
04. Shield
05. Water
06. Tomb
07. Dream Sequence
08. La Recherche
09. Holes
10. Your Absence
Jump Ship, Sit Lean, Be Still, Stand Tall LP is scheduled for November 22 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Dancesing” in full via the player below and pre-order here.