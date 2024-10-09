AD 93 to Release a Collection of Sonic Poetry from BZDB 'Jump Ship, Sit Lean, Be Still, Stand Tall' LP is scheduled for November 22 release.

AD 93 will release a new album from Duncan Bellamy and Belinda Zhawi as BZDB.

Jump Ship, Sit Lean, Be Still, Stand Tall is a collection of sonic-poetry that sets Zhawi’s illuminating, elliptical words in dialogue with diffuse, explorative music and sound by Bellamy.

We’re told that it fluctuates between “expansive contemporary classical arrangements and intimate layered vocal experiments.”

Zhawi is a sound artist based in London and Marseille.



Bellamy is an artist based in London working across painting, photography, and sound. He is a founding member of Portico Quartet.

Tracklisting

01. Dancesing

02. Stockwell

03. Jump Ship

04. Shield

05. Water

06. Tomb

07. Dream Sequence

08. La Recherche

09. Holes

10. Your Absence

Jump Ship, Sit Lean, Be Still, Stand Tall LP is scheduled for November 22 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Dancesing” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://bzdb.bandcamp.com/album/jump-ship-sit-lean-be-still-stand-tall">Jump Ship, Sit Lean, Be Still, Stand Tall by BZDB</a>