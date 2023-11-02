AD 93 Welcomes Clara! for Reggaeton-Inspired EP 'Pulso' EP is scheduled for November 10 release.

AD 93 will release a new EP from Clara!, who is based in Brussels, Belgium.

Pulso, which spans six tracks, is co-produced by SKY H1, Pearson Sound, and Low Jack. It’s sonically inspired by reggaeton, a genre that is personally nostalgic to Clara! and reminiscent of times spent at parties listening to the imported genre as a teenager in her home country, Spain.

“Pulso is about sexual desire, my desire,” Clara says. “Me as the subject, not only the object of it. I sing my pleasure and daydreams, because it’s my body and my imagination, so I know what I like to feel.”

Tracklisting



01. Brillo

02. Lluvia De Sal feat. El Manantial

03. Elle feat. Kabeaushé

04. Te Llevo

05. Gotas

06. Charcos

Pulso EP is scheduled for November 10 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Lluvia De Sal” feat. El Manantial and “Te Llevo” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://claraaaaaaaaaa.bandcamp.com/album/pulso">Pulso by Clara!</a>