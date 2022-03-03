AD 93 Welcomes IVVVO for Album of Experimental Rock and Grunge 'Bleached Butterfly' LP is scheduled for April 8 release.

AD 93, the label formerly known as Whities, will release Bleached Butterfly, a new album by Portuguese multi-disciplinary artist IVVVO.

IVVVO is the alias of Ivo Pacheco, based in London and also known for his work in Bastet. As a solo artist, he has put out work on Opal Tapes and Halcyon Veil, where he delivered his ambitious debut album in 2019. Bleached Butterfly is his first appearance on Nic Tasker’s label, though he did release Greatest Hits, Archive 2010-2015 for Lith Dolina, AD 93’s sub-label, last year.

There’s little information known about Bleached Butterfly itself, other than that it spans experimental rock, grunge, and techno across 10 tracks. It also features Abyss X.

To accompany the announcement, Pacheco has shared the following statement:

“CONFUSION AND SIMULATION

feeling of disorientation

a HYPERMODERN hym

For posthuman ontology.“

Tracklisting



01. Bleached Butterfly feat. Abyss X

02. Ceramic Chaos

03. Freedom

04. I’m Not Dead

05. TRANCE

06. You Know You’re Just Like Me

07. Drugs

08. E.T.

09. Bleached Butterfly (PROTEST! Version)

10. WORLD

Bleached Butterfly LP is scheduled for April 8 release. Meanwhile, you can stream the title-track featuring Abyss X in full below.

<a href="https://ivvvo.bandcamp.com/album/bleached-butterfly">Bleached Butterfly by IVVVO</a>