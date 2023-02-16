AD 93 Welcomes Joanne Robertson 'Blue Car' LP is scheduled for March 10 release.

AD 93, formerly known as Whities, will release the new solo album of Joanne Robertson, a musician, painter, and poet based in Glasgow, Scotland.

Robertson regularly collaborates with her friends, most recently with Dean Blunt on Black Metal 2 and Sidsel Meineche Hansen on Alien Baby. Her music forms from “improvisatory moments of expression,” we’re told.

Blue Car is a collection of songs from her archive of unreleased solo recordings. Similar to Painting Stupid Girls, her last solo album, released in 2020, these tracks attempt to record the moment, and where she was at emotionally that day, similar to diary entries. She wrote them over the last 10 years.

Tracklisting



01. Blue Car

02. Band Sit Together

03. Take Me In

04. Jeans

05. If It Feels

06. Crossroads

07. Street Empty

08. River Shock

09. Bay

10. Little Talkin Do You Know

Blue Car LP is scheduled for March 10 release. Meanwhile, you can stream the opening track in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://joannerobertson.bandcamp.com/album/blue-car">Blue Car by Joanne Robertson</a>