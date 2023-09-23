AD 93 Welcomes Surusinghe 'Brake Fluid' EP is scheduled for October 27 release.

Surusinghe, the Australian born and London-based producer, will release a new EP on AD 93.

Brake Fluid is Surusinghe’s third release, following GOOD GIRLS // BAD GIRLS and Get Flutey, both of which landed this year.

“The record feels like a natural progression from my previous releases. The first being relatively introspective and the second being more dancefloor intended,” she says. “Brake Fluid feels like the perfect middle ground between the two.”

The record has also been “a nice opportunity” to take herself and her music “more seriously,” she says.

“It’s something I’m awful at and always try to make a joke out of, however this record has allowed me to dig a little deeper and create in a way that makes me feel proud and not avoidant to show the world.”

Surusinghe is a genre-bending producer known for her innovative and percussive, bass-driven music.

Tracklisting



01. Bop

02. Bet

03. Boka

04. Brain

Brake Fluid EP is scheduled for October 27 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Bop” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

