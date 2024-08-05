Alessandro Cortini Next on Mute with Immersive New Release 'Nati Infiniti' is scheduled for October 4 release.

Alessandro Cortini will release Nati Infiniti, a 40-minute piece of music based on an immersive audio installation that ran across four floors of the Museu de Lisboa’s Fábrica da Moagem, a disused flour mill in Lisbon.

Nati Infiniti, commissioned by Sónar Lisboa 2022, captures the ambience of the original piece, where each of the floors of the cavernous mill evoked a different state through Cortini’s sound design.

All five parts utilise the Strega instrument that Cortini co-designed with Make Noise.

Cortini debuted a live audio-visual performance of Nati Infiniti at Berlin’s Atonal Festival and, after a series of sold-out performances—each showcasing an improvised version of Nati Infiniti with no two concerts ever the same—Cortini will embark on a tour of North America and Europe throughout ’24 and into ‘25.

For more information on Cortini, check out his XLR8R studio feature here.

Tracklisting

Side A

01. I

02. II



Side B

03. III

04. IV

05. V

Nati Infiniti is scheduled for October 4 release on Mute. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here.