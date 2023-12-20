Alex Albrecht is Back on Australia’s Analogue Attic 'Allambie' LP is scheduled for January 18 release.

Alex Albrecht will returns to Analogue Attic Recordings for the Australian label’s inaugural release of 2024.

Allambie is an immersive exploration spanning house, downtempo, and ambient genres. While it’s characterised Albrecht’s trademark field recordings and enchanting piano motifs, the release integrates new hardware and synth sounds to his palette.

Albrecht is perhaps best known for his work as part of the duo Albrecht La’Brooy—a collaboration with Sean La’Brooy. Aiming to showcase “the gentle side of electronic music down under,” the pair have been putting out a bewitching hybrid of techno, house, ambient, experimental, and jazz for nearly a decade. Most of this has come through Analogue Attic, the label they share, but their two albums—Tidal River in 2018 and Healesville a year later—have come through Apollo, the ambient division of R&S Records.

As a solo artist, Albrecht has put out music on Analogue Attic but also A Strangely Isolated Place and Scissor and Thread.

Tracklisting

01. Rail Bridge

02. Green Shade

03. Minak Reserve

04. Could It Be You

05. Drysdale Road

06. Paddy Track Dub

07. Allambie

Allambie LP is scheduled for January 18 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Rail Bridge” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

