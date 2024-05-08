Ali Berger Next on Scissor and Thread 'Serious' EP is scheduled for May 31 release.

New Jersey-born Ali Berger will release a new EP on Scissor and Thread.

Berger is a producer now based in Pittsburgh after spending the 2010s in Boston and Detroit. His catalog of original music spans over 60 releases on his Trackland label and imprints like Spectral Sound and Sequencias.

On his debut for Scissor and Thread, he shares a multitude of sounds and atmospheres across the five tracks.

The record collects tracks from the last three years, plus “0221 (Serious Mix),” which is from 2018.

“There’s a full cross-section of production techniques represented here, from one-take jams to multi-tracked compositions, but through it all there’s a deep melancholy which (I hope) is tempered by enough groove to be uplifting,” Berger says. “Maintaining emotional balance takes constant, caring attention; music is a part of that process for me and these tracks reflect that.”

Last month, Frank & Tony, the founders of Scissor and Thread, put together a mix for XLR8R, which you can stream here. You can hear Francis Harris‘ podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. Rhythm & Simplicity

02. A New World To Forget

03. Tape Jam Pt. 2

04. 0221 (Serious Mix)

05. Motion Anthem

Serious EP is scheduled for May 31 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here.

