Alpha Pup Welcomes Michigan’s Joey Pecoraro for Nostalgic New Album 'Sea Monster' LP is out July 31 on Alpha Pup Records.

Joey Pecoraro will release Sea Monster, his new album, on July 31 via Daddy Kev’s Alpha Pup.

Created during the cold Michigan winter, Sea Monster wells up with “nostalgic emotion” and “kindles an oft-forgotten feeling of childhood curiosity and discovery,” the Los Angeles label explains. The Michigan producer’s lush, chilled-out sound sits comfortably in the lo-fi hip-hop world while shimmering with pop appeal. We’re told that “slow-driving rhythms drift into waking dreams” and “reassuring melodies roll into ear-catching hooks.” Pecoraro plays piano and sings on several tracks.

“Writing this album reminded me of when I was a little kid, at a time when everything I was experiencing felt new and exciting,” Pecoraro says.

Pecoraro released Tired Boy, his last album, in 2019 through Qrates, where artists can create vinyl records on demand directly for music fans. Sea Monster is his first full release on Alpha Pup.

Tracklisting



01. Coming Back To Earth

02. Hello Sun

03. Kaleidoscope

04. The Man From Atom

05. Gummy Bears and Sleeping In Alone

06. Shout In Our Heart

07. Driving On The Moon

08. Lightning (Single #2, Release Date: June 18)

09. Pebble In The Sky

10. The Charming Creature

11. I Think That

12. Malleco

13. It Is All Connected

Sea Monster LP is out July 31 on Alpha Pup Records. Meanwhile, you can stream “Hello Sun” below, and pre-order here.