Ambient Producer Dylan Henner Next on AD 93 with New Album 'You Always Will Be' LP is scheduled for December 9 release.

Dylan Henner will release a new album on AD 93.

You Always Will Be is the followup to 2020’s The Invention of the Human, an album of gorgeous woozy ambient. Across 10 tracks, the new record touches on themes of nostalgia and longing for times passed.

“The piece tells the story of a single life, from birth to death,” says Henner, a reclusive ambient producer who has also put out EPs on Phantom Limb and Inner Islands. “I’ve been thinking about the passage of life a lot recently as I lost all four of my grandparents but celebrated the birth of my daughter all within a short period of time. The brevity and preciousness of being really hit me.”

The vinyl release consists of a 40-minute piece split across two sides, while the digital release features extended versions of the music in that piece, making up 10 individual tracks. Anyone that purchases the full album from the AD 93 Bandcamp will be credited with the 40-minute piece automatically.

Earlier this month, AD 93, a London label run by Nic Tasker, released Doxa by Venus Ex Machina.

Tracklisting



01. A New Living Being Opens Its Eyes For the First Time

02. Everyone I’ve Ever Loved Lives Here Together

03. Today I Learned What Makes Bugs Sick and How To Tie My Shoelaces

04. We’re So Young That We’ll Never Grow Old

05. The World Moves Quicker Than I Had Ever Realised and Sometimes It’s Unkind

06. With Her First Ever Steps She Walked To Me and She Was So Happy

07. Today I Taught Them How To How To Skip Stones Across the Lake

08. These Photos of My Children Make Me Want To Climb Into the Frame

09. My Heart Is Slowing Down and Soon It Will Have To Stop

10. I Hope I Will Be Remembered As A Good Person

You Always Will Be LP is scheduled for December 9 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “We’re So Young That We’ll Never Grow Old” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://dylanhenner.bandcamp.com/album/you-always-will-be">You Always Will Be by Dylan Henner</a>