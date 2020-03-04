American Composer Rafael Anton Irisarri Signs to Dais Records with Tempestuous New Album 'Peripeteia' LP is out May 22.

Photo | Nikita Grushevskiy

Rafael Anton Irisarri will release his tempestuous new album on Dais Records.

While Irisarri’s compositions typically thread through oceanic symphonies with tape loops, bowed electric guitar, and vast washes of overdriven sound, Peripeteia incorporates metal and classical influences that emphasize Irisarri’s melancholic tendencies. These overtures, coupled with his signature layers of distortion, conjure complex environments of dissonance and harmony.

“My previous works internalized exterior forces or circumstances, trying to make sense of the world,” Irisarri says. “Peripeteia reverses that approach, focusing on the personal in order to tell a wider human story.”

Over the years, Isarri, an American composer, has become ubiquitous within the spheres of ambient, drone, and electronic music. He’s put out several albums on Room40 and Umor Rex, the last, Solastalgia, coming last year.

Tracklisting



01. I Still Have The Sun To Cast A Light

02. Between The Negative Voids

03. Mellified

04. Arduous Clarity

05. Refuge_Refuse

06. Yearn

07. Fright And Control

08. Vanishing Points

Peripeteia LP is out on May 22 on vinyl and digitally. Meanwhile, you can stream “Arduous Clarity” below, and pre-order the album here.