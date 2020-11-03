Amir Alexander, Man Power, and More Remix FANATICO on DJ Three’s Hallucienda Imprint 'On The Brink Remixes Vol. 1' is out now.

Last week, DJ Three‘s Hallucienda label dropped On The Brink Remixes Vol. 1.

The EP features reworks of tracks from FANATICO‘s On The Brink LP, released in November last year, including interpretations by Man Power, Amir Alexander, and Indoor Man, who remix “Witchin’ Me,” and Warehouse Preservation Society, and Ulysses, who turn their hands to “Take It All.”

FANATICO is the collaborative project of singer-songwriter Jorge Socarrás and WARE Records’ Mathias Schaffhäuser. On The Brink, the duo’s second full-length, was recorded in Barcelona and Köln and also features the work of Pawas Gupta and Bob Hoffnar, who contribute to “Radical Freedom” and “Witchin’ Me,” respectively.

Tracklisting



01. Witchin’ Me (Indoor Man Remix)

02. Witchin’ Me Amir (Alexander’s Witching Hour Dark Dub)

03. Witchin’ Me (Man Power Remix)

04. Take It All (Warehouse Preservation Society Remix)

05. Take It All (Ulysses Remix)

On The Brink Remixes Vol. 1 is out now and can be picked up over at Beatport, where you can also hear snippets.