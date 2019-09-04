Amorf Next on Amphia with New EP 'Ancient Future' EP is out September 17 on vinyl.

Amorf will release a new EP via Amphia later this month, titled Ancient Future.

The EP anchors itself on the organic juxtaposition of traditional elements, like piano, long-winding pads, and futuristic soundscapes. It’s the trio’s first outing since last year’s Dimensions EP, also on Amphia.

Opener “Recall” exhibits a “dynamic playfulness of instruments, the arrangement materialising into a complex narrative that takes you on a whimsical quest,” the label explains, “with enigmatic piano excerpts and colourful percussions. “Momentum” is more introspective; the piano, mellow bass grooves, and intricate rhythm section all fuse together to create “a laid-back frame of mind.”

Amorf is the collaboration of Mischa Blanos on one side and Cristi Cons and Vlad Caia (together known as SIT) on the other side. Hear their XLR8R podcast HERE.

Tracklisting



01. Recall

02. Momentum

Ancient Future EP is out September 17 on vinyl, with “Recall” streaming below.