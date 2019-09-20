Amorf Pianist Mischa Blanos Releases Debut Album 'Indoors' LP is out now.

Photo: Julien Mignot

Mischa Blanos has released his debut solo album, titled Indoors.

Blanos is the young Romanian pianist who forms Amorf alongside Cristi Cons and Vlad Caia (together known as SIT). He draws his inspirations both from classical repertoire, his Slavic roots, and electronic music. In his music, there are traces of Bugge Wesseltoft, Henrik Schwarz, Francesco Tristano, Vanessa Wagner, Murcof, and Brandt Brauer Frick.

Indoors follows his debut EP, Second Nature, released in June 2018 on InFiné. All tracks were conceived during the Paris Piano Day in March 2019. We can expect seven new pieces that “assert his difference, far from the canons of the current piano stylistic clichés, with glimpses of jazz and unique groove,” the label explains.

Tracklistin

01. Chatting In 21st Century

02. Two Sugar Cubes

03. Forebondings

04. Pillow Talk

05. Hammock On The Roof

06. Am Wired

07. Habits

Indoors LP is out now, with “Hammock On The Roof” streaming below.

