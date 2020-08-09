Villete Delivers New EP of “Understated, Floating Beauty” on Scissor and Thread 'Dawn is Mine' EP is available on vinyl on September 11.

Villete will release Dawn is Mine, a new EP on Scissor and Thread.

Villete, real name Anne Korteweg, from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, first appeared on Scissor and Thread in 2016 with Girl Next Door, her debut outing. The three-track release sold out quickly.

On Dawn is Mine, we’re treated to seven tracks of understated, floating beauty. It sees Korteweg exploring the more abstract sides of electronic music. “Using a variety of synthesizers, she creates rich and lush sounding structures that continuously bend and flow loosely,” the Brooklyn, New York label explains. She finds inspiration from listening to Pauline Anna Strom, Takashi Kokubo, and Actress.

Opener “Penrose Stairs” sets the tone with gentle arpeggiated synths creating a warm, fuzzy atmosphere. “Dawn Is Mine” uncovers a low bass throb mixed with dubbed out effects and textures, while “Lilac” emits an ethereal, woozy atmosphere, with lush pads, choral textures, and blissful melodic motifs. “Myst” also luxuriates in hazy pads before a slow groove emerges to carry the track towards the edge of the dancefloor.

If “Myst” flirts with the idea of dancing, “Show Me” dives right in; expect an exquisite slice of deep, outsider house with a psychedelic twist. Winding the release down is “Wild Things,” a beat-less vignette of synths engaged in a melodic interplay of chimes and tones.

Earlier this year, Scissor and Thread, headed by Francis Harris, released 1985 by Hidden Spheres.

You can read more about Harris in our full-length interview here.

Tracklisting



A1. Penrose Stairs

A2. Dawn Is Mine

A3. Lilac

A4. Midnight Arp

B1. Myst

B2. Show Me

B3. Wild Things

Dawn is Mine EP is available on vinyl on September 11.

Editor’s Note: Pre-order links and clips will be added as soon as they’re available.