André Bratten Unveils Album Inspired by Norwegian Black Metal Band Mayhem 'Silvester' LP is out on July 24 on Smalltown Supersound.

Norwegian producer André Bratten has announced his new album, Silvester, out July 24 on Smalltown Supersound.

Silvester is a series of tracks inspired by Norwegian black metal band Mayhem’s Deathcrush EP, as well as its direct connection to experimental musician Conrad Schnitzler.

In 1986 and ’87, years before Deathcrush, Mayhem’s guitarist Øystein Aarseth took a musical pilgrimage to Germany to solicit collaboration with one of his musical heroes, Schnitzler. Aarseth sat outside Schnitzler’s house and refused to leave until he was allowed in to talk. His persistence paid off, with Schnitzler surprisingly agreeing to write a piece of music for Mayhem. The piece of music became “Silvester Anfang,” the first track and introduction to Deathcrush.

When Mayhem founder Jørn “Necrobutcher” Stubberud told the story behind “Silvester Anfang” to Bratten at a party, they had the idea that Bratten should rework the track. Bratten started out with a plan to make one remix, but he ended up with a series of tracks inspired by the sounds of Deathcrush, which became Silvester.

Silvester comprises five new tracks and an album unlike anything Bratten has recorded before. We can expect an album of abstract freeform structures morphing elements of kraut, techno, ambient, black metal, industrial, minimalist, and drone. “A perfect fusion of two dystopian extremes of Norwegian underground music,” the label explains.

In just five years, Bratten has established himself as a mercurial and uncompromising figure in modern-day electronics. His last album, Pax Americana, came last year.

Tracklisting



01. Witching Hour

02. Silvester Anfang

03. Untitled 1

04. Untitled 2

05. Coral

Silvester LP is out on July 24 on Smalltown Supersound. Meanwhile, you can stream “Witching Hour” below, and pre-order here.