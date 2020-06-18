Andrés Debuts on MotorCity Wine with Two Hip-Hop-Infused EPs 'Allegria de Vino Vol. 1' and 'Allegria de Vino Vol. 2' both land on June 30.

Andrés will join the MotorCity Wine family with the Allegria de Vino series.

Across the two-part series, Andrés flexes his blunted downtempo beat-driven side, paying tribute to “red, white, and pink libations.” Each volume features three instrumental hip-hop beats.

MotorCity Wine is the label offshoot of the intimate Detroit club and wine bar and shop, launched in 2017 with MotorCity Wine Recordings #1.

Allegria de Vino Vol. 1 and Allegria de Vino Vol. 2 both land on June 30, and pre-order is available now.

Andrés, also known as DJ Dez, released Andrés IV, his most recent album, last year on Moodymann’s Mahogani Music.

Tracklistings

Allegria de Vino Vol. 1



01. Allegria de Vino

02. Bordeaux Pt. 1

03. Gamay All Day

<a href="http://motorcitywine.bandcamp.com/album/mcwr006-allegria-de-vino-vol-1">MCWR006 // Allegria de Vino Vol. 1 by Andrés</a>

Allegria de Vino Vol. 2



01. Sangiovese Sonata

02. Night Harvest

03. Rock Juice

<a href="http://motorcitywine.bandcamp.com/album/mcwr007-allegria-de-vino-vol-2">MCWR007 // Allegria de Vino Vol. 2 by Andrés</a>