Andrés Reveals New Album on Moodymann’s Mahogani Music 'Andres IV' LP is out on November 25.

Andrés will release his new album, Andrés IV, via Moodymann’s Mahogani Music later this month.

Andrés IV is Humberto Hernández’ first album in eight years, following 2011’s Andres III, the third edition in his ongoing self-titled album series. It comprises 16 tracks of Detroit soul and funk, including a live version of his 2012 hit “New For U.”

Earlier this year, Hernández released his All U Gotta Do Is Listen EP via Hizou Deep Rooted Music.

Tracklisting



01. Back In The Old Times

02. Mighty Tribe

03. I’ll Wait 4 U

04. What’s Ur Name Again

05. Truth Serum

06. New For U

07. Illuminate

08. Free

09. Waist Deep

10. Learn 2 Love (Yoruba Love Dub)

11. Run Dat Shit

12. Pleasure

13. King

14. New For U (Live)

15. What’s It Gonna Be

16. Jungle Pain

Andres IV LP is out on November 25, with clips below and pre-order here.