Andrés Reveals New Album on Moodymann’s Mahogani Music
'Andres IV' LP is out on November 25.
Andrés will release his new album, Andrés IV, via Moodymann’s Mahogani Music later this month.
Andrés IV is Humberto Hernández’ first album in eight years, following 2011’s Andres III, the third edition in his ongoing self-titled album series. It comprises 16 tracks of Detroit soul and funk, including a live version of his 2012 hit “New For U.”
Earlier this year, Hernández released his All U Gotta Do Is Listen EP via Hizou Deep Rooted Music.
Tracklisting
01. Back In The Old Times
02. Mighty Tribe
03. I’ll Wait 4 U
04. What’s Ur Name Again
05. Truth Serum
06. New For U
07. Illuminate
08. Free
09. Waist Deep
10. Learn 2 Love (Yoruba Love Dub)
11. Run Dat Shit
12. Pleasure
13. King
14. New For U (Live)
15. What’s It Gonna Be
16. Jungle Pain
Andres IV LP is out on November 25, with clips below and pre-order here.