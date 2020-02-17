Andrew Weatherall Dies, Aged 56 The British musician died "swiftly and peacefully."

Photo | John Barrett

Andrew Weatherall has died, aged 56.

The British musician, DJ, and record producer, widely known for his production work on Primal Scream’s 1991 album Screamadelica, passed away this morning, Monday, February 17, at London’s Whipps Cross Hospital, having suffered a pulmonary embolism. His death is said to have been “swift and peaceful.”

We will update this story as and when we have more information. Meanwhile, you can read the statement in full below.

“We are deeply sorry to announce that Andrew Weatherall, the noted DJ and musician, passed away in the early hours of this morning, Monday, 17th February, 2020, at Whipps Cross Hospital, London. The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the blood clot reached his heart. His death was swift and peaceful. His family and friends are profoundly saddened by his death and are taking time to gather their thoughts.”

Management and family have asked to have their privacy respected at this time. Further announcements regarding funeral arrangements will be made in due course.