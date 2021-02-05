Andy Graham (a.k.a. Sei A) Launches New Label and Project 'Method One' EP will be the first under his given name and lands with a Sei A remix.

Andy Graham (a.k.a. Sei A) has announced a new label and project, AG-Sounds.

The label will launch with Method One, Graham’s first release under his birth name, on February 12. The EP and the label will present a new focus for Graham, allowing him to explore ambient, classical electronic, techno, and soundtrack material free from any style constraints that may be held under the Sei A banner. Each release will be accompanied by a series of paintings by a Glasgow-based artist, and future releases will also feature collaborations with artist friends of Graham.

Method One will feature four tracks, including three originals as Andy Graham and a remix under his Sei A alias. Two of the tracks feature remotely recorded instrumentation by a cellist who has featured on the works of Jonny Greenwood, Aphex Twin, and Floating Points, we’re told.

Tracklisting



01. Flowing

02. Method One

03. Method One (Sei A)

Method One is set to arrive on February 12 and can be preordered here, with three of the cuts streaming in full below.