Andy Graham (a.k.a. Sei A) Preps Second AG-Sounds EP US producer John Beltran is on remix duties.

Glasgow producer Andy Graham, better known as Sei A, has announced the second release on his newly minted AG-Sounds label.

The EP, Strata, continues where the first left off, presenting a fuller and more expansive interpretation of soundtrack and classical electronics with ambient and dub undertones. Each release on the label will also include a remix; while the first featured a rework by Graham’s Sei A project, this second one comes with a remix by legendary US producer John Beltran, who turns in an interpretation of “All Things Last.”

Cellist Joe Zeitlin also features on the original of “All Things Last.”

Under his Sei A alias, Graham is known for his melodic take on techno, releasing music via the likes of London-based label Aus Music. AG-Sounds serves as a space for him to experiment with ambient, classical electronic, techno, and even soundtrack material.

Tracklisting:

01. All Things Last

02. Strata

03. Ours to Listen

04. Midnight Runner

05. All Things Last (John Beltran Remix)

Strata EP is set to drop on April 16 and can be pre-ordered via the AG-Sounds Bandcamp page. Meanwhile, you can stream the title track via the player below.

<a href="https://ag-sounds.bandcamp.com/album/strata-ep">Strata EP by Andy Graham</a>