Andy Stott Returns with a Club-Ready Double EP 'It Should Be Us' EP is out November 8.

Andy Stott will release a double EP tomorrow, titled It Should Be Us.

It Should Be Us is Stott’s first release since 2016 and first EP since 2011. Landing via his own Manchester-based Modern Love, it comprises nine slow and raw productions for the club, recorded quickly over the summer.

The tracks harness a pure and bare-boned energy, with melodies subsumed by drum machines and synths. “It’s all about rhythmic heat and disorientation, pure dance and DJ specials rendered at an unsteady pace, from percolated house and percussive rituals to moody tripped-out burners,” the label explains.

The EP precedes a new Andy Stott album in 2020, “but in the meantime, this one’s for dancing,” the label adds.

Tracklisting

01. Dismantle

02. Promises (Download only)

03. Collapse

04. It should be us

05. Take

06. Not This Time

07. 0L9

08. Ballroom

09. Versi

It Should Be Us EP is out November 8 via Modern Love, with “Versi” streaming in full below, and pre-order here.