Andy Stott Shares Tape of “Slow Jamz” for Ukraine 'The Slow Ribbon' is available now.

Andy Stott has released a tape of unreleased “slow jamz” through his own Modern Love label.

The Slow Ribbon is the British artist’s first new material since Never The Right Time, which he released in 2021. It comprises six tracks recorded between 2019 and 2022, with a total run-time of 40 minutes.



The tape will be remain on sale for one week only, until 23:59 on March 17. A download version will be made available for a limited time after that.

All proceeds will be split between Medical Aid Ukraine and the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Tracklisting



01. I

02. II

03. III

04. IV

05. V

06. VI

07. The Slow Ribbon

The Slow Ribbon is available now via Boomkat, with “V” streaming in full below.