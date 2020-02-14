Angel-Ho Unveils ‘Woman Call’ LP
'Woman Call' LP is out digitally on April 24.
Angel-Ho will self-release her new album, Woman Call, on April 24.
Angel-Ho is the alias of Angel Antonio Valerio, a South African producer and vocalist who draws inspiration from powerful women like Cleopatra or Maya Angelou. Woman Call is her second album after 2019’s Death Becomes Her for Hyperdub. Across eight tracks, she dives into an enchanting rapture of electro-pop, jazz, hip-hop, and r&b, exploring themes of love, fame, LGBTQIA empowerment, feeling under-appreciated as an artist, and “kisses that taste so good that they could be honey,” she explains.
“I wanted to create music that I wish I heard growing up and now I think I have achieved this,” she explains.
Tracklisting
01. Fame
02. Spell On You
03. Woman Call
04. Rewind
05. Kisses Taste Like Honey
06. Golden
07. Let It Go
08. Tough Love
Woman Call LP is out on April 24. Meanwhile, you can stream lead single “Kisses Taste Like Honey” in full below, and order it here.