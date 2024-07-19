Answer Code Request and Jan Wagner (a.k.a DEFTR) to Collaborate on Ambient Album 'Run Away' LP is scheduled for September 20 release.

DEFTR, the alias of Answer Code Request and Jan Wagner, the Ostgut Ton mixing engineer, pianist, and producer, will present an album on npm.

We’re told to expect “a captivating fusion of ambient and techno.”

In that way, the collaborative project marks a departure from Answer Code Request’s renowned 4/4 techno framework, venturing into expansive auditory realms enriched by Wagner’s classical expertise.

Having previously released three EPs, including Kreuzberg 05, that hinted at this direction, DEFTR solidifies their unique sonic identity with this Run Away.

The interplay between Answer Code Request’s intricate rhythms and Wagner’s ambient sensibilities creates “a dynamic tension, resulting in a listening experience that is both immersive and transformative.”

Spanning eight meticulously crafted tracks, the album explores a spectrum of blissful and resonant soundscapes,” we’re told.

Tracklisting

01. The Call

02. Part Two

03. A Farway

04. A Glimpse

05. Shade Off

06. no knock, no doorbell

07. twentysix

08. Run Away

Run Away LP is scheduled for September 20 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “no knock, no doorbell” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://npmlabel.bandcamp.com/album/run-away">Run Away by DEFTR</a>