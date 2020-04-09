Applescal Brings Back Mystery to Dance Music on New Album 'Diamond Skies' LP is out May 29.

Photo | Koen van Santvoort

Pascal Terstappen is set to release his sixth Applescal studio album, Diamond Skies.

Diamond Skies follows 2013’s Dreaming In Key LP, the album that laid the foundation for Atomnation, Terstappen’s label home. The Dutch producer recorded it in 2019 and early 2020, and he finished the last bits only last month.

Aesthetically, we’re told that the album sounds lush, colourful, and energetic, and that its tracks meander through ambient and melodic house genres, occasionally surprising the listener with a lost breakbeat.

“The album sounds free and brings back a certain mystery to dance music, which in today’s world can sometimes feel grey and designed for utility in big rooms,” the label explains. “Applescal shows the very opposite on Diamond Skies, and exemplifies the vibrant, introspective Atomnation sound.”

Tracklisting



01. Incognitana

02. Legobeats

03. Cymbals Rush

04. Copyshop

05. Jupiter Pong

06. Introland

07. Synthlove (_The Sky)

08. Fake Breaks

09. Airmiles

Diamond Skies LP is out on vinyl and digitally on May 29. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream three tracks over at Bandcamp. The 12″ release delivery is expected late June, early July.