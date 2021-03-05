Armand Hammer and the Alchemist Team Up with Earl Sweatshirt, Quelle Chris, and More on New Album 'Haram' LP is scheduled for March 26 release.

Armand Hammer, the hip-hop collaboration of Elucid and billy woods, have teamed up with The Alchemist on a new album, Haram.

Haram follows Armand Hammer’s 2020 album, Shrines, which was among XLR8R‘s favorite releases of the year. It’s the first time they’ve crafted an album with a single producer and the result is “extraordinary,” we’re told.

“This isn’t just the genre’s most insistent contemporary voices paired with arguably its best producer,” says the product description. “This is when you buy a beautiful house only to discover, hidden behind a heavy bookcase, a stairway twisting up and away into the darkness.”

With their penchant for stirring imagery and incisive storytelling, the two rappers “dive into an ocean of Alchemist’s creation: warmly inviting on the surface, black and bone-crushingly cold at depth,” we’re told.

The artists are joined by their friends on this journey. KAYANA’s golden voice upps the wattage on “Black Sunlight,”and Earl Sweatshirt makes a sun-soaked appearance, as does Quelle Chris.

Last year, billy woods teamed up with Moor Mother for BRASS.

01. Sir Benni Miles

02. Roaches Don’t Fly

03. Black Sunlight featuring KAYANA

04. Indian Summer

05. Aubergine featuring Fielded

06. God’s Feet

07. Peppertree

08. Scaffolds

09. Falling Out The Sky feat. Earl Sweatshirt

10. Wishing Bad featuring Curly Castro & Amani

11. Chicharrones featuring Quelle Chris

12. Squeegee

13. Robert Moses

14. Stonefruit

Haram LP is scheduled for March 26 release via Backwoodz Studioz.